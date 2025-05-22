Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Sells C$7,020,209.60 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF - Get Free Report) NYSE: SLF Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 80,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.70, for a total transaction of C$7,020,209.60.

SLF stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$87.59. 213,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,614. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$82.74. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$64.38 and a twelve month high of C$88.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Sun Life Financial's dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$86.89.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada's Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

