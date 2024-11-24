Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU - Free Report) TSE: SU by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,460 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 14,510 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up about 0.8% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Suncor Energy alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company's stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SU stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4089 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy's payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU - Free Report) TSE: SU.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Suncor Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Suncor Energy wasn't on the list.

While Suncor Energy currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here