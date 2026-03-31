Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$118.00 at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU - Get Free Report) NYSE: SU had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$118.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 29.97% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$70.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$81.14.

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Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$90.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,088,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$77.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.13. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$43.59 and a one year high of C$94.34. The stock has a market cap of C$107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU - Get Free Report) NYSE: SU last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.04 billion during the quarter. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company's PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

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