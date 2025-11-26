Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Chairman Acquires $126,360.00 in Stock

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS - Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard Tannenbaum purchased 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $126,360.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 3,011,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,269,116.72. The trade was a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of SUNS traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 61,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,753. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $135.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sunrise Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.48%. Sunrise Realty Trust has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Sunrise Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Sunrise Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Sunrise Realty Trust from $11.25 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrise Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Institutional Trading of Sunrise Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $6,629,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,337,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,450,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,554 shares of the company's stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 94,628 shares during the last quarter.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

