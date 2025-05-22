Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $6.80. Sunrun shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 28,318,249 shares traded.

Get Sunrun alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Down 39.5%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. Sunrun's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $543,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,408,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,306,938.34. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $210,267.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,305.10. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,540 shares of company stock worth $595,944 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 807.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sunrun, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sunrun wasn't on the list.

While Sunrun currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here