Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Super Group (SGHC) logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Benchmark lowered its price target on Super Group to $17.00 (from $18.00) but kept a "buy" rating, implying roughly a 56% upside from recent levels (shares were trading near $10.88).
  • Analyst consensus remains positive with a Buy rating (2 Strong Buy, 8 Buy, 1 Hold) and a consensus price target of $16.30.
  • Super Group recently beat expectations, reporting $0.19 EPS vs. $0.14 est. and $557M revenue vs. $436.19M est., with a 10.05% net margin and 43.14% ROE, signaling strong profitability trends.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.28% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGHC. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group (SGHC) presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Trading Down 0.5%

SGHC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,231,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,141. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.09. Super Group has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 43.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Quarry LP lifted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 364.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,988 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 67,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company's stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Super Group (SGHC) Right Now?

Before you consider Super Group (SGHC), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Group (SGHC) wasn't on the list.

While Super Group (SGHC) currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that are set to soar in 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines