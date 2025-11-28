Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.28% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGHC. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group (SGHC) presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Get Super Group (SGHC) alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Trading Down 0.5%

SGHC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,231,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,141. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.09. Super Group has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 43.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Quarry LP lifted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 364.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,988 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 67,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company's stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Group (SGHC), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Group (SGHC) wasn't on the list.

While Super Group (SGHC) currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here