Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CFO David E. Weigand Sells 67,000 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.8%

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 30,379,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,369,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here