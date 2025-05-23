Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 4% After Insider Selling

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $39.27 and last traded at $39.67. 15,839,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 72,214,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Specifically, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $40.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $59.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here