Super Micro Computer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 383,950 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical volume of 284,072 call options.

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Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro said fiscal Q4 gross margins are expected to come in at 15% to 17% , nearly double prior guidance of 8.2% to 8.4%, suggesting a major improvement in pricing, product mix, and profitability. Article Title

Super Micro said fiscal Q4 gross margins are expected to come in at , nearly double prior guidance of 8.2% to 8.4%, suggesting a major improvement in pricing, product mix, and profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company said it booked more than $60 billion in orders in the quarter, signaling exceptionally strong demand for its AI servers and giving investors confidence that revenue growth may remain robust. Article Title

The company said it booked in the quarter, signaling exceptionally strong demand for its AI servers and giving investors confidence that revenue growth may remain robust. Positive Sentiment: Management’s update that business is booming and profitability is improving has reinforced the AI growth narrative, helping lift SMCI and other server-related hardware names. Article Title

Management’s update that business is booming and profitability is improving has reinforced the AI growth narrative, helping lift SMCI and other server-related hardware names. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street responded with higher price targets, including Barclays raising its target to $38 and Needham lifting its target to $46 with a buy rating, which can add more momentum to the stock. Article Title

Wall Street responded with higher price targets, including raising its target to $38 and lifting its target to $46 with a buy rating, which can add more momentum to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter is expected to land near the low end of guidance, so the quarter is not without concern even though margin news is driving the stock higher. Article Title

Revenue for the quarter is expected to land near the low end of guidance, so the quarter is not without concern even though margin news is driving the stock higher. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious, with Goldman Sachs still unconvinced that one strong quarter fully fixes the business model, suggesting upside may depend on follow-through in future reports. Article Title

Some analysts remain cautious, with Goldman Sachs still unconvinced that one strong quarter fully fixes the business model, suggesting upside may depend on follow-through in future reports. Negative Sentiment: Investors are still watching for legal and regulatory risk, including an ITC patent probe over memory imports, which could cloud sentiment if it escalates. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 38,098 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 70,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 49,389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 70,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 27,103.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 24.7%

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 98,602,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,267,387. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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