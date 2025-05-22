Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James' price target indicates a potential upside of 33.59% from the company's previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus' Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPB. Desjardins lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$10.05.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of SPB stock traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$7.86. 326,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,852. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$5.15 and a 1 year high of C$9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.76.

About Superior Plus

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

