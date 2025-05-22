Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRO. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company's 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 101.89% and a negative net margin of 77.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,052.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,330 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

