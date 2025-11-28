Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Get Swatch Group alerts: Sign Up

Swatch Group Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Swatch Group AG ( OTCMKTS:SWGAY Get Free Report ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $9.99. Swatch Group shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 1,298 shares trading hands.

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23.

Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

