Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares of Swatch Group gapped down, opening at $9.99 after a prior close of $10.46 and last trading at $9.99 on a light volume of 1,298 shares, reflecting about a 3.5% decline.
  • The stock is trading below its 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 but remains above its 200-day average of $9.23, indicating short-term weakness while holding longer-term support.
  • Swatch Group designs, manufactures and sells finished watches, jewelry and watch movements/components, and also operates an Electronic Systems segment.
Shares of Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $9.99. Swatch Group shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 1,298 shares trading hands.

Swatch Group Stock Down 3.5%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23.

Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

