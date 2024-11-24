Swedbank AB Acquires 172,932 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 172,932 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $142,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.47.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

TJX stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average of $112.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

