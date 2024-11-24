Swedbank AB Has $125.97 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,523,399 shares of the natural resource company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,978 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.18% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $125,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,028,452 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $536,038,000 after purchasing an additional 530,676 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,343,109 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $502,675,000 after purchasing an additional 56,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,223,038 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $410,494,000 after purchasing an additional 127,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,943,074 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $288,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,560 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,579,145 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $262,377,000 after acquiring an additional 227,515 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.91. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Freeport-McMoRan's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Freeport-McMoRan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Freeport-McMoRan wasn't on the list.

While Freeport-McMoRan currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here