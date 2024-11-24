Swedbank AB Purchases 45,799 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,899 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,799 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 1.05% of CyberArk Software worth $133,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $353,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $222,599,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $82,485,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 59.2% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 223,584 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $61,132,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company's stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $319.73 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $332.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.23 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. CyberArk Software's revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

