Swedbank AB Raises Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,271 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.82% of Pentair worth $132,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Pentair by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Pentair Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pentair plc has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $107.78. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. Pentair's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Pentair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,853.44. This represents a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

