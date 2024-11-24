Swedbank AB Sells 193,787 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Swedbank AB reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009,020 shares of the company's stock after selling 193,787 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.41% of Sysco worth $156,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 19,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SYY opened at $75.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

