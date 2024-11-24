Swedbank AB Sells 7,718 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,937 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.93% of United Therapeutics worth $148,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $45,293.30. The trade was a 67.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at $947,597.55. The trade was a 74.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,496 shares of company stock worth $43,765,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $372.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business's fifty day moving average is $365.06 and its 200 day moving average is $331.82. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. United Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. Argus lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While United Therapeutics currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here