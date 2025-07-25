Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Get Swire Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Swire Pacific Trading Up 2.2%

Swire Pacific Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:SWRAY Get Free Report ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Swire Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Swire Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Swire Pacific currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here