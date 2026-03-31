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Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Swire Pacific logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • Technical breakout: Shares of Swire Pacific crossed above their 200‑day moving average of $9.12, trading as high as $10.89 and last at $10.82 on volume of 23,093 shares.
  • Analyst trend: Zacks Research downgraded the stock from "strong‑buy" to "hold," and the MarketBeat consensus rating is currently "Hold."
  • Fundamentals: The company has low leverage with a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 0.24 but modest liquidity (quick ratio 0.89, current ratio 1.02); it is a diversified Hong Kong conglomerate active in property, aviation, beverages and trading.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Swire Pacific.

Shares of Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAY - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $10.89. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 23,093 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Swire Pacific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on SWRAY

Swire Pacific Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swire Pacific Limited is a Hong Kong–based diversified conglomerate and the publicly listed Asian arm of the long-established Swire Group. The company operates across multiple business segments, with major activities in property development and investment, aviation-related interests, beverages and cold‑chain distribution, marine and trading & industrial services. Its property arm is responsible for large-scale commercial and mixed‑use developments and investment portfolios in Hong Kong, Mainland China and selected international markets.

In aviation, Swire Pacific is a long‑standing shareholder in one of the region's principal carriers and supports aviation‑related operations and services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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