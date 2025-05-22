SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Get SWK alerts: Sign Up

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of SWK from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SWK

SWK Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ SWKH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 1,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. SWK has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 26.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKH. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SWK during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SWK during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of SWK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 800,151 shares of the company's stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SWK by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SWK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SWK wasn't on the list.

While SWK currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here