Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $87.30, but opened at $84.41. Symbotic shares last traded at $84.9740, with a volume of 1,340,049 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Symbotic from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Baird R W cut Symbotic from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Symbotic Stock Down 2.9%

The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The firm had revenue of $618.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Symbotic has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Maria G. Freve sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $96,927.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,649.92. This trade represents a 75.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 13,500 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,004,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,880. The trade was a 87.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 68,160 shares of company stock worth $4,761,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

