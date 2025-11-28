Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 3.7% - Here's Why

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $81.78 and last traded at $84.0750. 2,625,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,059,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.30.

SYM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Symbotic from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Symbotic from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.13.

The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of -560.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The company had revenue of $618.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Symbotic has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 11,735 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $963,326.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,197,467.21. This trade represents a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria G. Freve sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $96,927.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,649.92. This trade represents a 75.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 68,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 209.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

