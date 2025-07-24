Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells $3,046,086.00 in Stock

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.94. 2,707,704 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,871. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. Sysco's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,849 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company's stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company's stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

