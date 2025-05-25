T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.68.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $337,687,000 after purchasing an additional 773,730 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $242.88 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $252.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.68. The company has a market cap of $275.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $165.37 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

