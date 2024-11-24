T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 80.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 253 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $267,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $2,742,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $5,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,456 shares of company stock worth $73,405,131. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $238.28 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.96 and a 12-month high of $242.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $219.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.16.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

