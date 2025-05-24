T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9%

TMUS stock opened at $242.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $164.76 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $252.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $275.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. T-Mobile US's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $7,678,000. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here