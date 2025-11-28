Free Trial
Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Stock Price Down 0.3% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Taiga Building Products logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stock down 0.3% to C$3.49 on Friday with extremely light trading—only 203 shares changed hands, a 98% drop from the average daily volume of 11,557.
  • The company trades at a P/E of 8.51 with a market cap of C$376.7M, low volatility (beta 0.44) and solid liquidity (current ratio 3.63, quick ratio 1.51) while debt-to-equity is 21.99.
  • Most recent quarter: C$0.12 EPS
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Taiga Building Products.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL - Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.49 and last traded at C$3.49. Approximately 203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

Taiga Building Products Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.67.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$431.28 million during the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 3.13%.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiga Building Products Ltd is a Canadian-based company. It is engaged in the production and wholesale distribution of building products. Its products range includes composite decking, engineered wood, flooring, insulation, lumber, modulings, panels, polyethylene, preserved wood, roofing, and siding.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

