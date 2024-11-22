Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 0.1% - Should You Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $190.17 and last traded at $191.06. 2,769,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 15,317,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $983.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

