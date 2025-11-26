Free Trial
Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading Up 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Up 1.2% — Takkt shares rose to €3.84 (intraday high €3.87) on Wednesday while volume fell to 34,168 shares, roughly 50% below the average session volume.
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day (€4.65) and 200‑day (€5.57) moving averages and shows a negative valuation (P/E -105.24) with a market cap of about $249 million.
  • TAKKT AG is a B2B direct‑marketing company selling business equipment across three segments — Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService — in Europe, the U.S., and internationally.
Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €3.87 and last traded at €3.84. 34,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.79.

Takkt Trading Up 1.2%

The company's fifty day moving average is €4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The stock has a market cap of $248.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.24, a PEG ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

