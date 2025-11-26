Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading Up 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Get Takkt alerts: Sign Up

Takkt Trading Up 1.2%

Takkt Ag ( ETR:TTK Get Free Report )'s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €3.87 and last traded at €3.84. 34,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.79.

The company's fifty day moving average is €4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The stock has a market cap of $248.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.24, a PEG ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Takkt, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Takkt wasn't on the list.

While Takkt currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here