Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading 1.3% Higher - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Talanx logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Talanx shares rose 1.3% in mid-day trading to €110.60 (intraday high €111.30), with about 93,192 shares traded—down roughly 33% from its average daily volume.
  • The stock sits near its 50‑day moving average (€110.01) but below its 200‑day average (€112.17); the company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE of 15.35 and a PEG of 1.66.
  • Talanx AG is a global insurer and reinsurer offering a wide range of life, property, casualty and specialty insurance products and services.
Talanx AG (ETR:TLX - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €111.30 and last traded at €110.60. Approximately 93,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €109.20.

Talanx Trading Up 1.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of €110.01 and a 200-day moving average of €112.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

