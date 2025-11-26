Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading 1.3% Higher - Should You Buy?

Get Talanx alerts: Sign Up

Talanx Trading Up 1.3%

Talanx AG ( ETR:TLX Get Free Report )'s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €111.30 and last traded at €110.60. Approximately 93,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €109.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of €110.01 and a 200-day moving average of €112.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Talanx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Talanx wasn't on the list.

While Talanx currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here