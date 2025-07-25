Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Price Target Raised to $431.00 at UBS Group

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $399.00 to $431.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the utilities provider's stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.39% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLN. Barclays raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $269.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Talen Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.58.

Talen Energy stock traded up $13.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.16. 563,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,030. Talen Energy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $352.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.03 and a 200 day moving average of $235.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Talen Energy by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,686 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Talen Energy by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Talen Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $964,302,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

