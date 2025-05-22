Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Get Talen Energy alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Talen Energy stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.19. 78,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,611. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. Talen Energy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $258.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.16.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Talen Energy will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Talen Energy by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Talen Energy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Talen Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Talen Energy wasn't on the list.

While Talen Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here