Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 2791251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$303.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

