Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 5.3% - Time to Sell?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 1,362,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,342,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Get Talos Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TALO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of Talos Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Talos Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Stock Down 4.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $392.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.22 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 27.77%.The firm's revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 142.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 134.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Talos Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Talos Energy wasn't on the list.

While Talos Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here