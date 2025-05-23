Tara Lynn Boucher Sells 3,289 Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP - Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tara Lynn Boucher sold 3,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total transaction of C$12,516.62.

Tara Lynn Boucher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Tara Lynn Boucher sold 1,974 shares of STEP Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$8,292.77.

STEP Energy Services Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of TSE STEP traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.02. 6,401 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,813. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.39. The company has a market cap of C$287.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.07. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.35 and a twelve month high of C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services is an energy services company that provides coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and hydraulic fracturing solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures.

Featured Stories

