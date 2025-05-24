Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Lowered to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TH. Northland Capmk raised shares of Target Hospitality from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.25.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $732.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.89. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.37 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Conversant Capital LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,889,046 shares of the company's stock worth $47,253,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,965,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 79,561 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $11,872,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $11,441,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $9,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company's stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services - South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

