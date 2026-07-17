Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $144.25 and last traded at $142.5770, with a volume of 532398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.21.

Get Target alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average of $120.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.Target's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Target's payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Target by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 19,604 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here