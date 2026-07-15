Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $130.64.

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Target Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TGT opened at $134.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.71. Target has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $142.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 273 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Target by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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