Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

TARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TARS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 53,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,295. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.94. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The firm had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,137 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $107,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,322,849.05. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $154,539.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,288.32. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173 in the last 90 days. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

