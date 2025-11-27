Free Trial
Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • Taseko Mines hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 390 (last GBX 380.50) on the day with about 17,609 shares changing hands.
  • Analyst optimism: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target from GBX 330 to GBX 390 and gave a "Buy" rating, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Buy with a consensus target of GBX 390.
  • Company fundamentals and operations: Taseko (market cap £1.37B) operates the 100%‑owned Gibraltar mine (~140M lbs copper/year) and is advancing projects like Florence Copper, though it has a negative P/E (-38.05) and a beta of 1.92.
Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390 and last traded at GBX 380.50, with a volume of 17609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from GBX 330 to GBX 390 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 390.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 315.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 254.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Taseko Mines

In related news, insider Russell Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493, for a total value of £49,300. Insiders own 2.58% of the company's stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of copper mines in North America. Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine (100% owned), the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700-person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year. In addition to the Yellowhead copper project and the Aley niobium project, Taseko is also advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona – a near-term copper producer with an unparalleled energy, water and GHG profile per unit of production.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

