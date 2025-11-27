Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Up 10.6% - Time to Buy?

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.20 and last traded at C$7.09. Approximately 1,740,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 652,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.41.

Get Taseko Mines alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKO. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities raised Taseko Mines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$6.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.88. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.78.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$173.91 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Ltd. will post 0.2801932 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taseko Mines

In other Taseko Mines news, insider Robert John Rotzinger sold 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.07, for a total value of C$759,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 131,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$668,367.27. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.89, for a total value of C$176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,802,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$10,618,197.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 184,500 shares of company stock valued at $963,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company's stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taseko Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taseko Mines wasn't on the list.

While Taseko Mines currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here