TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on TAT Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

TAT Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ TATT opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock's 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $331.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.72. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TATT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,893 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,109 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,301 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

