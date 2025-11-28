Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 155,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session's volume of 142,288 shares.The stock last traded at $13.4650 and had previously closed at $13.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TWODY. Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of "Hold".

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 1.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

Taylor Wimpey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be paid a $0.5591 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 800.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

