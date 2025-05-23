TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$171,395.07 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP Director Troy Tally sold 2,477 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.19, for a total transaction of C$171,395.07.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TRP traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$69.13. 428,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,239. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$46.07 and a 12 month high of C$70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. TC Energy's payout ratio is 76.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of TC Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$74.17.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

