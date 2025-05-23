TD Cowen Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $250.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. TD Cowen's price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.85.

Analog Devices Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $211.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $197.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.41. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,071 shares in the company, valued at $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

