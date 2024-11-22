TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Price

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock. TD Cowen's price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.47.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

TJX stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.00. 2,172,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.14. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $122.10.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in TJX Companies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 81.3% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 798,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $80,934,000 after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

