Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Team (NYSE:TISI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Team Trading Up 12.8%

TISI stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,459. Team has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The firm has a market cap of $94.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Team (NYSE:TISI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 152.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Team by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Team by 11,511.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Team by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Team in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Team by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

