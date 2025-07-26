TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Earnings Results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11, Zacks reports. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE FTI traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,815,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TechnipFMC stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

