TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $51.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.82% from the stock's current price.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut TechnipFMC from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TechnipFMC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. 4,044,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. TechnipFMC's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 111.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,735,697 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $273,078,000 after buying an additional 4,602,939 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,538,230 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $478,620,000 after buying an additional 3,962,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,808,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,266,580 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $210,295,000 after buying an additional 2,306,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 648.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,630,793 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $83,281,000 after buying an additional 2,279,247 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

